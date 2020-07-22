Texas Releases New License Plate Designs for Three Colleges, Including SMU

Southern Methodist University alumni and fans can now show their pride on their license plates.

Texas released three new specialty license plate designs for SMU, Texas Tech University and Texas State University on Tuesday.

Each new design can be purchased for $50 a year and features a solid color background with the respective university logo.

SMU catchphrase "Pony Up" will be at the bottom of its blue specialty license plate.

According to MyPlates, Texas' official specialty license plate vendor, Texans have purchased more than 450,000 specialty license plates since November 2009, generating over $80 million in a general revenue fund.