Southern Methodist University

Texas Releases New License Plate Designs for Three Colleges, Including SMU

Texas Department of Motor Vehicles

Southern Methodist University alumni and fans can now show their pride on their license plates.

Texas released three new specialty license plate designs for SMU, Texas Tech University and Texas State University on Tuesday.

Each new design can be purchased for $50 a year and features a solid color background with the respective university logo.

Texas News

News from around the state of Texas.

Vanessa Guillen 3 hours ago

Lawmakers Call for Military Changes After Soldier's Death

coronavirus 3 hours ago

Hard-Hit Texas Border Counties Urge Residents to Stay Home

SMU catchphrase "Pony Up" will be at the bottom of its blue specialty license plate.

According to MyPlates, Texas' official specialty license plate vendor, Texans have purchased more than 450,000 specialty license plates since November 2009, generating over $80 million in a general revenue fund.

This article tagged under:

Southern Methodist UniversityTexas Tech UniversityTexas State UniversityTexas Department of Motor Vehicles
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Health Connection Wake Up to Something Good Carter In The Classroom Texas News U.S. & World NBCLX Weather Weather Connection Weather Alerts School Closings Investigations Sports Connection Video Traffic Entertainment Texas Today COZI TV Community
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters TV Schedule
Contact Us