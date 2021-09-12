Texas Readies Resources as Tropical Storm Nicholas Moves Toward Coast

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott said he has placed resources on standby as the Gulf Coast braces for potential flooding from Tropical Storm Nicholas.

The storm is expected to produce 5 to 10 inches of rainfall, with up to 15 inches of isolated rainfall, across portions of coastal Texas into southwest Louisiana from Sunday through the middle of the week.

Our redesigned local news and weather app is live! Download it for Apple or Android— and sign up for alerts.

Tropical storm warnings are in effect for the Texas coast from the mouth of the Rio Grande to Port Aransas, and from Barra el Mezquital to the U.S border with Mexico. A storm surge watch is in effect from the mouth of the Rio Grande mouth to High Island in Galveston County, and a tropical storm watch has been issued for the Texas coast from north of Port Aransas to High Island.

"We will continue to closely monitor this storm and take all necessary precautions to keep Texans safe," Abbott said in a written statement Saturday. "I encourage Texans to follow the guidance and warnings of their local officials and be mindful of potential heavy rain and flooding."

Abbott said the resources that are ready for storm response include six swift water rescue boat squads, Texas Parks and Wildlife Department game warden boat teams, high profile vehicles and emergency medical assistance.

Other resources are also available as needed, including saw crews, search and rescue aircraft, and road and power outage monitoring.

Tropical Storm Nicholas has formed in the western Gulf of Mexico. It’s expected to track towards the Texas and Louisiana coasts as a topical storm with a threat of torrential rainfall and flooding through midweek. #NBCDFWWeather pic.twitter.com/5j7EZRG9kz — Keisha Burns (@KeishaBurnsNBC5) September 12, 2021

The governor's office shared steps Texans can take to prepare for flooding and severe weather:

Know types of flood risk in your area. Visit FEMA’s Flood Map Service Center

Sign up for your community’s warning system. The Emergency Alert System and National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration Weather Radio also provide emergency alerts.

Build an emergency supply kit.

Keep important documents in a waterproof container. Create password-protected digital copies.

Protect your property. Move valuables to higher levels. Declutter drains and gutters. Install check valves. Consider a sump pump with a battery.

Be extremely cautious of any water on roads or in creeks, streams, storm drains, or other areas – never attempt to cross flowing streams or drive across flooded roadways and always observe road barricades placed for your protection. Remember, Turn Around Don’t Drown.

More information on how to stay safe during flooding is available through Texas Flood and the Texas Hurricane Center.