KILLEEN

Texas Rangers Investigate Officer-Involved Shooting in Killeen

The Texas Rangers are now investigating a deadly officer-involved shooting in Killeen.

The family's attorney released video of the encounter on Twitter.

Police were called to a home on Sunday, where they say Patrick Warren Sr. was suffering from a mental health issue.

Texas News

News from around the state of Texas.

capitol riots 51 mins ago

Houston Officer Probed for Possible Role in US Capitol Riot

coronavirus 56 mins ago

Texas COVID-19 Cases Top 2-Million Since the Pandemic Began

In the footage, you see Warren with his hands up waving then he moves out of frame.

Officers said they used a stun gun on him but it didn't work. Moments later, the deadly shots were fired. It's unclear why.

Police say the officer involved is Reynaldo Contreras. He has since been placed on administrative leave.

The Killeen police chief said the incident is rightfully of great concern to the community, and it's his duty to ensure a thorough investigation is conducted.

This article tagged under:

KILLEEN
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Health Connection Wake Up to Something Good Carter In The Classroom NBC 5 Responds Investigations Texas News U.S. & World NBCLX Weather Weather Connection Weather Alerts School Closings Sports Connection Video Traffic Entertainment Texas Today COZI TV
Community Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters TV Schedule
Contact Us