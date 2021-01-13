Texas Rangers Investigate Officer-Involved Shooting in Killeen

The Texas Rangers are now investigating a deadly officer-involved shooting in Killeen.

The family's attorney released video of the encounter on Twitter.

Police were called to a home on Sunday, where they say Patrick Warren Sr. was suffering from a mental health issue.

In the footage, you see Warren with his hands up waving then he moves out of frame.

Officers said they used a stun gun on him but it didn't work. Moments later, the deadly shots were fired. It's unclear why.

Police say the officer involved is Reynaldo Contreras. He has since been placed on administrative leave.

The Killeen police chief said the incident is rightfully of great concern to the community, and it's his duty to ensure a thorough investigation is conducted.