Texas Public Utility Commission Announces Search for ERCOT Board

The Texas Public Utility Commission on Monday announced a statewide search for eight new members for ERCOT's board of directors.

The search comes after a law passed during this spring's legislative session requires board members to live in Texas.

Several ERCOT board members resigned in the wake of the deadly winter storm, including chair Sally Talberg and vice-chair Peter Cramton, who did not live in Texas.

The resignations came one day before state lawmakers were to begin hearings into the power grid collapse.

The search will be conducted by executive search firm Heidrick & Struggles. The selection committee includes Buc-ee's CEO Arch Aplin, former chair of the UNT System board of regents G. Brint Ryan and chairman emeritus of the Texas A&M University System board of regents Bill Jones.

"The 87th Texas Legislature provided clear direction on ERCOT governance reforms in Senate Bill 2," PUC Chairman Peter Lake said in a statement. "I am thankful state leadership selected such accomplished business leaders to designate the new ERCOT Board that will chart a new path to providing reliable power to Texans."

ERCOT's CEO, Bill Magness, was fired after the winter storm and the former chairman of the Texas Public Utility Commission, DeAnn Walker, resigned.

According to the Texas Department of State Health Services, more than 200 people died in the February winter storm.