Texas Department of Criminal Justice

Texas Prison Inmate Transports Resume With Tougher Security

53059919
David McNew/Getty Images, File

Texas prison system officials say they're resuming inmate transportation with tougher security after a convicted murderer escaped a prison bus and killed five people.

Texas Department of Criminal Justice officials say inmate transportation would resume Monday with three corrections officers for each transport, instead of the previous two, and other new security measures.

Prison officials had suspended non-emergency trips after Gonzalo Lopez slipped his restraints and cage, stabbed the driver and escaped a prison bus last month.

He went on to kill five members of a Houston-area family before law enforcement officers killed him in South Texas.

Stay informed during the severe weather season with our local news and weather app. Download NBC 5 Dallas-Fort Worth for Apple or Android and pick your alerts.
Copyright Associated Press

This article tagged under:

Texas Department of Criminal Justicegonzalo lopez
Local Wake Up to Something Good Health Connection Carter In The Classroom Texas News U.S. & World Weather Weather Connection Weather Alerts Traffic Sports Connection Investigations NBC 5 Responds Submit a consumer complaint LX News Video Entertainment Texas Today Submit Photos or Videos Community
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters TV Schedule Cozi TV
Contact Us