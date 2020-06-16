Texas President to Meet With Students on Athletes’ Demands

University of Texas

University of Texas interim president Jay Hartzell said Monday he is scheduling meetings with student groups after dozens of Longhorns athletes said they wanted the school to ditch "The Eyes of Texas" song and rename several campus buildings.

The note to the campus didn't give any details about the meetings or address the specific issues raised by the athletes.

Hartzell said that by working together the school can do better for its students and help overcome racism.

The song "The Eyes of Texas" is routinely sung on campus and after sporting events but has long been criticized for its connection to minstrel shows with characters in blackface.

