Texas Police Department Arming Officers With Pepper Guns Instead of Tasers

A police department in Texas is now arming officers with pepper guns instead of tasers.

Chris Bratton, the interim police chief in Coleman, south of Abilene, says it's a safer option for both officers and the public.

"There are about 1,500 deaths that may or may not be associated with the taser, there are none with this," Bratton said.

The pepper gun shoots out an oil that can reach up to 30 feet.

Bratton said it helps officers catch suspects without having to use deadly force.

