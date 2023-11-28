Texas Parks and Wildlife Foundation releases new album ‘Texas Wild'

The Texas Wild limited-edition vinyl album is now available for purchase in Texas State Park stores and select record shops throughout the state.

You can find a copy of the album at Good Records in Dallas and Record Town in Fort Worth.

Mishka Westell cover art for Texas Wild (Texas Parks and Wildlife Foundation)

Texas Parks and Wildlife Foundation (TPWF) in partnership with Rambler Sparkling Water and Tecovas, launched this album project in May 2023.

Get DFW local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC DFW newsletters.

The project brought artists across the State together to support the TPWF mission to conserve the natural and cultural resources of Texas for the use and enjoyment of present and future generations, according to a press release.

Texas illustrator Mishka Westell created the cover art for the album and three singles. The block print style covers feature Texas native wildlife, including a screech owl, mockingbird, and other Texas critters.

Here is what's on the tracklist:

Fat Tony featuring Paul Wall - “(Hey Baby) Que Paso” Original Track: Sir Douglas Quintet

The Texas Gentlemen - "(That's Right) You're Not From Texas" Original Track: Lyle Lovett

Shane Smith & The Saints featuring Hayes Carll - "Pancho and Lefty" Original Track: Townes Van Zandt

Luna Luna - “Si Una Vez” Original Track: Selena Quintanilla

Ryan Bingham - "Possum Kingdom" Original Track: Toadies

The Suffers - "My Maria" Original Track: B.W. Stevenson

Shakey Graves featuring Jess Williamson - "True Love Will Find You in the End" Original Track: Daniel Johnston

Sir Woman featuring Ray Wylie Hubbard - "Texas Sun" Original Track: Khruangbin and Leon Bridges

Adrian Quesada featuring Uncle Roy & Spice and the Soul Supporters - "Say My Name" Original Track: Destiny’s Child

Sarah Jaffe - "Angel Flying Too Close to the Ground" Original Track: Willie Nelson

Toadies - "Since U Been Gone" Original Track: Kelly Clarkson



You can purchase the album online here.

The album is also available on music streaming services for those who don't own a record player.

Learn more about the Texas Parks and Wildlife Foundation's efforts at tpwf.org.