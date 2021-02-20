Texas Officials to Give Update on Winter Weather Emergency Response

Texas officials will give an update Saturday afternoon on the state's winter weather response.

Texas Division of Emergency Management Chief Nim Kidd, Major General Tracy Norris of the Texas Military Department and Toby Baker of the Texas Commission on Environmental Quality will speak at the 2 p.m. news conference.

The news conference will stream here.

President Joe Biden on Saturday approved the state's request for a major disaster declaration for individual assistance for 77 counties and a statewide public assistance request.

"I thank President Biden for his assistance as we respond to impacts of winter weather across our state," Gov. Greg Abbott said in a news release. "While this partial approval is an important first step, Texas will continue to work with our federal partners to ensure all eligible Texans have access to the relief they need. The funds provided under the Major Disaster Declaration may provide crucial assistance to Texans as they begin to repair their homes and address property damage."

Several North Texas counties were included in the 77-county approval, including Collin, Dallas, Denton, Ellis Hood, Johnson, Kaufman, Tarrant and Wise.

To apply for assistance, visit disasterassistance.gov.