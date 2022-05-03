Texas Officials, President Biden Respond to Leaked Draft Overturning Roe v. Wade

After a leaked draft opinion suggesting the United States Supreme Court is set to overturn Roe v. Wade, a case that legalized abortion across the country, Texas officials and the president are making their views known.

For his part, President Joe Biden is promising that his administration is prepared to react.

“It concerns me a great deal that we are going to, after 50 years, decide if a woman does not have the right to choose,” the president said.

Across the political spectrum, reaction fell largely along party lines. Supreme Court Chief Justice John Roberts, confirming the leak's authenticity, has vowed to investigate the court's rare breach on a significant case.

“Whoever did this leak should be prosecuted, and should go to jail for a very long time," Texas Senator Ted Cruz (R), said. "This has shaken the independence and the ability of the judiciary to function."

In a tweet, Cruz called the drafted opinion a victory for life if it stands. House Democrats are pushing senators to approve a bill they passed that would make abortion rights legislation federal law and would ensure the procedure remains legal in all 50 states.

"We need to. I’m 100% for that. I don’t think that we have the votes in the senate obviously to do that, but we have done that on the house side. We need for the Senate to follow suit,” said Congressman Marc Veasy, R-Fort Worth.

Texas already has some of the strictest laws in the nation and bans most abortions after six weeks. Texas Right to Life says the decision is welcomed but notes it’s not final.

“If this outcome is real, if whenever the supreme court actually does hand down a ruling that Roe v Wade is overturned, this is what the Pro-Life movement has been working for decades,” said Kimberlyn Schwartz, Texas Right to Life.

For former Texas state Senator Wendy Davis, there is frustration. She famously filibustered for hours on abortion restrictions after 20 weeks.

“It is really unfathomable that we would be looking back on 2013 as the good ole days in abortion right in Texas, and in the country as a whole,” Davis said.

For Davis, the November midterms will now be a referendum on abortion.