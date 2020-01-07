Dallasnews.com

Texas Officials Fear Iranian Cyber Attack Attempts May Be Increasing

Tensions have risen across the Middle East after a U.S. drone strike that killed Iranian Gen. Qassem Soleimani

By Robert T. Garrett | The Dallas Morning News

Gov Greg Abbott 061217
NBC 5 News

Cyber attack attempts originating in Iran are increasing, Texas officials said Tuesday.

Over the previous two days, as many as 10,000 “probes” of state agencies’ IT systems per minute came from Iran, according to Gov. Greg Abbott and state Department of Information Resources executive director Amanda Crawford.

“It’s very important that everybody be particularly vigilant right now about what may happen out of Iran,” Abbott said.

Texas News

News from around the state of Texas.

Houston 3 hours ago

Houston Transgender Boy Sues NY State Over Sex on Birth Certificate

austin stabbings 3 hours ago

Man Accused in Austin Stabbings Dies After Fall, Police Say

Read more from NBC 5's media partner The Dallas Morning News.

Copyright Dnews - Dallas News

This article tagged under:

Dallasnews.comtexasAUSTINGreg AbbottIran
Local Health Connection Wake Up to Something Good Carter In The Classroom Excellent Educator Texas Connects Us Texas News U.S. & World Weather Weather Connection Weather Alerts School Closings Investigations Sports Connection Video Traffic Entertainment COZI TV About NBC 5 Community
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters TV Schedule
Contact Us