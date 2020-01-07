Texas Officials Fear Iranian Cyber Attack Attempts May Be Increasing

Cyber attack attempts originating in Iran are increasing, Texas officials said Tuesday.

Over the previous two days, as many as 10,000 “probes” of state agencies’ IT systems per minute came from Iran, according to Gov. Greg Abbott and state Department of Information Resources executive director Amanda Crawford.

“It’s very important that everybody be particularly vigilant right now about what may happen out of Iran,” Abbott said.

