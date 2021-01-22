Texas National Guard

Texas National Guardsmen Dies in Incident on Deployment

A Texas National Guardsmen died Tuesday, Jan. 20, in a non-combat related incident at Camp Arifjan in Kuwait according to the Texas Military Department.

Staff Sgt. Timothy Manchester, 34, of Austin, was a non-commissioned officer with the 36th Infantry Division, Texas Army National Guard, headquartered in Austin, Texas.

Manchester deployed in Sept. of 2020.

"We are devastated by the loss of one of our own," said Maj. Gen. Tracy Norris, the Adjutant General for Texas. "In this profession, we always know in the back of our mind that this is a possibility, but we hope it never comes to pass. The entire Texas Military Department sends our deepest condolences to Staff Sgt. Manchester's family and loved ones he leaves behind. We are also keeping his fellow service members in our thoughts and prayers who are still overseas mourning the loss of their brother in arms."

The incident is under investigation.

