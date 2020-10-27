Election 2020

Texas National Guard to Deploy Up to 1,000 Troops to Five Cities After Election

The troops will support local law enforcement and the Texas Department of Public Safety after the Nov. 3 election

Up to 1,000 troops will be heading to five cities in Texas after election day, the Dallas Morning News reports.

The troops will support local law enforcement and the Texas Department of Public Safety after the Nov. 3 election.

Texas National Guard spokesman Brandon Jones told the Dallas Morning News that troops could be sent to Houston, Dallas, Fort Worth, Austin, and San Antonio.

Jones told the Dallas Morning News that he did not know how many troops would be sent to each place, and that he could not speculate about whether the mission of the troops would include the protection of polling places.

Dallas County Judge Clay Jenkins said that officials do not expect any trouble during or after the election, but the county had not been contacted by Gov. Greg Abbott about the deployment of troops, the Dallas Morning News reported.

