Texas National Guard Soldier From Mansfield Dies During Training at Fort Hood

A Texas Army National Guard soldier from Mansfield died Thursday while conducting land navigation training at Fort Hood, according to the Texas Military Department.

Sgt. Bradley Moore, 36, was a noncommissioned officer with the Texas Army National Guard.

"We are devastated by this tragic loss of one of our soldiers," said Maj. Gen. Tracy Norris, Adjutant General for Texas, in a written statement. "The military is a family, and the entire Texas National Guard mourns with Sgt. Moore's loved ones left behind."

Moore's cause of death has not been determined, however, foul play is not suspected.