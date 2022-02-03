Texas National Guard Members Mobilized in Response to Winter Weather

The Texas Military Department is mobilizing service members and tactical vehicles to Texas cities amid the winter storm.

As of Wednesday afternoon, the Texas Military Department said service members were prepared to provide support in Texas cities affected by extreme winter conditions.

The Texas Military Department said guardsmen will support the Texas Division of Emergency Management and work in collaboration with the Texas Department of Public Safety to provide assistance to first responders as needed.

Thousands of Texas Guardsmen will also continue to protect the Texas-Mexico border in support of the Texas Department of Public Safety and Operation Lone Star amid the winter weather event, the Texas Military Department said.

According to the Texas Military Department, all service members who are working on the front lines and are exposed to the elements have been issued cold-weather gear ahead of the winter storm.

This gear, along with high-mobility multi-purpose vehicles equipped with heaters, will ensure that service members at security points along the Texas-Mexico border will be able to keep warm throughout the winter weather event, the Texas Military Department said.

The Texas Military Department said it is working with base camp housing vendors to ensure that housing trailers for service members have been winterized and have access to backup generators, extra fuel, and surplus water trailers on site.

"I am proud of the work the Texas Guard is doing in support of our partner first responders, to help our neighbors and communities throughout this winter weather event," Maj. Gen. Tracy Norris, the adjutant general of Texas, said. "Be it along the Texas-Mexico border, or across Texas communities impacted by extreme winter weather, the men and women of the Texas National Guard continue to exemplify service above self."