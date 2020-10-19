Houston

Texas Mom's Baby Prank Goes Viral

By Laura Harris

The job of parenting is nonstop. Any parent will tell you, there are times where you just check out.

One mom in Houston proved that with a prank, that has now gone viral, on her husband.

“Whenever I think of a good prank and opportunity, I take it,” Kristy Scott said.

That’s exactly what she did one day while her husband, Desmond, was playing video games. Not only did she switch trick him by giving him a doll instead of the real baby, but the two look nothing alike.

Let’s just say it proved, he is really into his video games. The video has been seen more than 4 million times on Instagram.

