Texas Mayors Urge Congress to Adopt Bipartisan Infrastructure Framework

Ten Texas Mayors will call on Congress to adopt the Bipartisan Infrastructure Framework.

According to Big City Mayors, the legislation would have a significant impact on their respective communities and the State of Texas as a whole.

The mayors discussed the legislation during a virtual Q&A on Friday.

The mayors who participated in the meeting included Fort Worth's Mattie Parker, San Antonio's Ron Nirenberg, Houston's Sylvester Turner, Lubbock's Dan Pope, Sugar Land's Joe Zimmerman, El Paso's Oscar Leeser, Arlington's Jim Ross, Laredo's Pete Saenz, Plano's John Muns, and Austin's Steve Adler.

