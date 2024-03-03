texas

Texas man strikes officer in head with machete during arrest, police say

Police said the man showed up at a McDonald's with the machete and a whip

By De'Anthony Taylor

Getty Images

A man did not go down quietly in East Texas, accused of fighting with police and injuring an officer with a machete before he was finally arrested.

The Texarkana, Texas, Police Department said officers responded to a McDonald's on New Boston Road around 10 a.m. Saturday after a call about a suspicious person. The caller reported that a man was at the fast-food restaurant with a machete and a whip.

Once police arrived at the scene, they found 32-year-old Kevin Neal walking down the street a few blocks from McDonald's. Neal allegedly swung the machete around at the officers numerous times and refused to drop it.

Authorities said after realizing how dangerous the situation was for everyone, they tried to get Neal to drop his weapon by using a JPX pepper gun and a non-lethal bean bag. However, neither of them fazed the man.

Neal reportedly kept walking down the street and continued to swing the blade at officers. Texarkana, Texas, Police said they followed Neal on foot to the 2700 block of Texas Boulevard before they got close enough to tackle him.

As police struggled to take Neal down, the man allegedly hit one of the officers in the head with the machete before he was eventually taken into custody.

Neal is charged with evading detention, resisting arrest, and aggravated assault. He was later booked into the Bi-State Jail after being medically cleared at the hospital.

Texarkana Texas Police

Officials said the officer who was struck by the machete only suffered from minor injuries and was released from the hospital after being treated.

