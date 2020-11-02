Lakeview

Texas Man, Dog Die in Plane Crash Near Billings, Montana

A 74-year-old Texas man and his dog were killed in the crash of a single-engine Cessna near the Billings airport in southern Montana

By The Associated Press

A Texas man and his dog were killed in the crash of a single-engine Cessna near the Billings airport in southern Montana, Yellowstone County officials said.

Donald C. Nimmick, 74, died Friday evening when his airplane crashed short of the runway at Billings Logan International Airport, the coroner's office told KULR-TV. A dog also died in the crash, airport operations supervisor Mick McCarthy told The Billings Gazette.

Flight records show Nimmick left Lakeview, Texas on Friday morning and made stops in Torrington and Buffalo in Wyoming, before leaving for Billings. The plane crashed just after 7 p.m. Friday. Searchers located the downed plane in a forested area at 8:45 p.m.

The National Transportation Safety Board will investigate the crash.

