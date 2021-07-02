Alaska

Texas Man Dies When Fishing Vessel Capsizes in Alaska

Authorities say the captain of a commercial fishing vessel died and two other crew members apparently escaped uninjured when it sank in southwest Alaska

The captain of a commercial fishing vessel died and two other crew members apparently escaped uninjured when it sank in southwest Alaska, authorities said.

Lance Eric Norby, 45, of Texas, was identified as the captain, Alaska State Troopers said Friday. His remains were being sent to the State Medical Examiner in Anchorage.

"Based on the troopers preliminary investigation, poor weather combined with an uneven fish load is likely what caused the vessel to capsize," agency spokesman Austin McDaniel said.

The boat, named the Pneuma, began taking on water on the south end of Nushagak Bay, located about 350 miles (563.27 kilometers) southwest of Anchorage, on Thursday, Alaska's News Source  reported.

Alaska Wildlife Troopers patrolling the area responded to the call, and all three crew members were in the water before they arrived 25 minutes later.

Wildlife troopers helped pull one man out of the water, and the other two were pulled out by other fishing vessels which aided in the rescue.

Lifesaving efforts were initiated but Norby was declared dead by U.S. Coast Guard personnel, troopers said. The other two crew members declined further medical attention.

