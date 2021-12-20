San Antonio

Texas Man Convicted in Baby's Death Gets Life in Prison

A San Antonio man was sentenced to life in prison Monday after being convicted of killing an 11-month-old boy he was babysitting in 2017.

Last month, Bexar County jurors found Miguel Gutierrez, 27, guilty in the death of Xzavier Cortez. A judge sentenced him Monday.

The boy's mother had left the child and his three siblings in Gutierrez's care on Nov. 3, 2017.

Gutierrez denied he hurt Xzavier, but while being interviewed by San Antonio police detectives following his arrest, said he squeezed the child "too hard."

The medical examiner ruled that the baby's cause of death as blunt force trauma to the abdomen.

The jury saw autopsy photographs that showed bruising and burns from a lighter.

