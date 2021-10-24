Texas Man Charged After Allegedly Killing Mother, Dismembering Body

A Harris County man has been charged with murder and tampering with evidence after he confessed to killing his mother and dismembering her body, according to a report by KPRC.

According to KPRC, bond for 36-year-old Robert Barnes was set at $650,000— $500,000 for the murder charge and $150,000 for tampering with evidence—in probable cause court on Friday.

Download our local news and weather app for Apple or Android— and sign up for alerts.

Barnes confessed to shooting his mother, 72-year-old Lucila Barnes, multiple times before dismembering her body and placing it inside a crate he made a month prior, KPRC reported.

Authorities said told KPRC that they found Lucila Barnes’ body on Thursday at a residence in Cypress, located in northwest Harris County.

Update to scene on Cactus Point: Robert Barnes (36) has been arrested and charged with Murder and Tampering with a Corpse in connection with the death of his mother Lucila Barnes (72). Ms. Barnes’dismembered body was found in a crate. Sad and horrific case. #HouNews https://t.co/GbDmbYC4bS — Ed Gonzalez (@SheriffEd_HCSO) October 21, 2021

KPRC reported that as a condition of any bond that Barnes posts, he is ordered not to contact any of his family members. He must also surrender his passport and any other travel documents, and his travel will be restricted to Harris County and its contiguous counties.

Barnes will also be required to wear a GPS ankle monitor while under house arrest until his next court appearance, KPRC reported.

Read the full report on the KPRC website.