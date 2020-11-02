veterans day

Texas Lottery Reveals New Scratch-Off Game Ahead of Veterans Day

The new edition of Veterans Cash features top prizes of $30,000 and more than $7.7 million in total prices

The Texas Lottery is introducing a new patriotic-themed scratch ticket game that benefits the state's veterans.
Texas Lottery | NBC 5 News

The Texas Lottery is introducing a new patriotic-themed scratch ticket game that benefits the state's veterans.

The $2 game -- the newest version of Veterans Cash -- benefits the Texas Veterans Commission's Fund for Veterans' Assistance. The program offers grants to eligible charities, organizations and local governments that help veterans with transportation, counseling, housing assistance and financial assistance.

The new Veterans Cash edition features top prizes of $30,000 and more than $7.7 million in total prices. The odds of winning any prize are one in 4.40.

Texas News

News from around the state of Texas.

Lakeview 9 mins ago

Texas Man, Dog Die in Plane Crash Near Billings, Montana

early voting 2 hours ago

Voter Guide: 2020 General Election, State and Local Races

"The Texas Lottery is honored to generate much-needed revenue for the Fund for Veterans' Assistance, which benefits more than 1.5 million veterans in the state of Texas," Gary Grief, executive director of the Texas Lottery, stated in a news release. "To date, the Texas Lottery has generated more than $144 million for Texas veterans since 2009. We look forward to supporting Texas veterans with the proceeds from this year's Veterans Cash scratch ticket game."

The Texas Lottery Commission transferred $22.2 million to the FVA so far this fiscal year, the commission said.

This article tagged under:

veterans dayTexas Lottery
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Health Connection Wake Up to Something Good Carter In The Classroom NBC 5 Responds Investigations Texas News U.S. & World NBCLX Weather Weather Connection Weather Alerts School Closings Sports Connection Video Traffic Entertainment Texas Today COZI TV
Community Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters TV Schedule
Contact Us