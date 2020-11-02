Texas Lottery Reveals New Scratch-Off Game Ahead of Veterans Day

The Texas Lottery is introducing a new patriotic-themed scratch ticket game that benefits the state's veterans.

The $2 game -- the newest version of Veterans Cash -- benefits the Texas Veterans Commission's Fund for Veterans' Assistance. The program offers grants to eligible charities, organizations and local governments that help veterans with transportation, counseling, housing assistance and financial assistance.

The new Veterans Cash edition features top prizes of $30,000 and more than $7.7 million in total prices. The odds of winning any prize are one in 4.40.

"The Texas Lottery is honored to generate much-needed revenue for the Fund for Veterans' Assistance, which benefits more than 1.5 million veterans in the state of Texas," Gary Grief, executive director of the Texas Lottery, stated in a news release. "To date, the Texas Lottery has generated more than $144 million for Texas veterans since 2009. We look forward to supporting Texas veterans with the proceeds from this year's Veterans Cash scratch ticket game."

The Texas Lottery Commission transferred $22.2 million to the FVA so far this fiscal year, the commission said.