lottery

Another $1 million scratch-off ticket sold in DFW, this one in Arlington

Winner should take home more than $600,000 on a $30 lottery ticket

By NBCDFW Staff

Texas Lottery

Another North Texan has won $1 million in a Texas Lottery scratch-off game.

The Texas Lottery said Monday that an Arlington player claimed one of the six remaining million-dollar prizes in the Millionaire Maker scratch-off game.

Watch NBC 5 free wherever you are

Watch button  WATCH HERE

The $30 lottery ticket was purchased at Video Plus Food Mart on Park Springs Boulevard.

The winner, who asked to remain anonymous, now falls into the highest federal tax bracket of 37%. After paying $370,000 in federal taxes, they'll take home $630,000. Texas does not have a state tax on lottery winnings.

Get top local stories in DFW delivered to you every morning with NBC DFW's News Headlines newsletter.

Newsletter button  SIGN UP

Eight others have claimed one of the 15 $1 million prizes, including North Texas winners in Lewisville, Mesquite and Denton. Five top prizes are left.

The biggest scratch-off game offered by the Texas Lottery is the $20 Million Supreme, with four grand prizes of $20 million each. Three of those tickets have been claimed, including one in February 2023 in Fort Worth. The other two winners are from Boerne and La Feria. One grand prize ticket remains unclaimed.

Texas Lottery

lottery Jan 9

Euless resident wins $3 million $30 scratch-off ticket

lottery Jan 6

$1 million scratch-off ticket sold in Dallas

lottery Nov 25, 2024

Fort Worth resident claims $1 million with Texas Lottery scratch-off ticket win

This article tagged under:

lotteryArlington
Dashboard
Local Lone Star Politics Wake Up to Something Good Carter In The Classroom Texas News U.S. & World Weather Weather Connection Weather Alerts Traffic Sports Connection Investigations NBC 5 Responds Submit a consumer complaint Video Entertainment Texas Today NBC 5 TV Schedule Submit Photos or Videos Community
Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video TV Schedule Our Apps Contests Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us