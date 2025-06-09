Texas Lottery debuts ‘Jaws' scratch off game as part of film's anniversary

The Texas Lottery is celebrating the 50th anniversary of Steven Spielberg's 1975 blockbuster "Jaws" with a shark-themed scratch-off game, movie screenings and a chance to win $1 million.

The $5 scratch ticket game offers four top prizes of $100,000, though losers could win even more. Non-winning tickets can be entered to win a second-chance drawing with prizes including a VIP trip to Austin in 2027 and cash prizes up to $1 million.

“Our Jaws extravaganza will be swimmingly entertaining,” said Sergio Rey, acting deputy executive director of the Texas Lottery. “We can’t wait to give players the opportunity to revisit this iconic movie–or enjoy it for the first time–while offering them the chance to win $100,000 instantly or up to $1 million in our second-chance promotion.”

The Texas Lottery said players will also have opportunities to attend special events and movie screenings at Alamo Drafthouse Cinemas across the state. Additionally, special screening events are being held in June and July at Volente Beach Resort, where brave moviegoers can watch the classic film while floating in inner tubes.

In addition to the $100,000 top prize, the scratch tickets offer cash prizes ranging from $5 to $1,000. Three of the top prizes remain. The first was claimed on June 5 after the winning ticket was bought in Port O'Connor.

Non-winners selected for the VIP trip will have the opportunity to take part in the $1 million Jaws Challenge Game Show.

More information is available at txjaws.com.