Euless resident wins $3 million $30 scratch-off ticket

A North Texas resident won $3 million in a Texas Lottery scratch-off game.

The Texas Lottery said Thursday that a Euless resident claimed the first of four $3 million prizes in the 30x Supreme scratch-off game on Monday.

The ticket was purchased at Bedford Brownie's convenience store on Bedford Road.

The winner, who asked to remain anonymous, now falls into the highest federal tax bracket of 37%. After paying an estimated $1,110,000 in federal taxes, they'll take home an estimated $1,890,000. Texas does not have a state tax on lottery winnings.

This is the first grand prize-winning ticket sold in the game.

On Monday, the Texas Lottery announced a Dallas player won $1 million playing $1,000,000 Crossword, and on Tuesday, they announced another million-dollar scratch-off winner in Colleyville. The biggest scratch-off game offered by the Texas Lottery is the $20 Million Supreme, with four grand prizes of $20 million each. Three of those tickets have been claimed, including one in February 2023 in Fort Worth. The other two winners are from Boerne and La Feria. One $20 million grand prize ticket remains unclaimed.