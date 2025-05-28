North Texan wins $1 million scratch-off prize at Arlington Walmart

Another North Texan has claimed a $1 million prize in a Texas Lottery scratch-off game.

The Texas Lottery said a million-dollar Mega Jumbo Bucks scratch-off ticket was sold at the Walmart Neighborhood Market on Sublett Road in Arlington.

Watch NBC 5 free wherever you are WATCH HERE WATCH HERE

The winning Mega Jumbo Bucks ticket was the first of four top prizes to be claimed in the game. The $20 scratch-off ticket also offers prizes of $10,000, $1,000, $500, $200, $100, $50, $40 and $20.

The winner, who asked to remain anonymous, will now fall under the highest federal tax bracket of 37%, paying $370,000 in taxes and taking home $630,000. Texas does not have a state tax on lottery winnings.

Get top local stories delivered to you every morning with NBC DFW's News Headlines newsletter. SIGN UP SIGN UP

Overall odds for all prizes are one in 3.76, including break-even prizes.

The biggest scratch-off game offered by the Texas Lottery is the $20 Million Supreme, with four grand prizes of $20 million each. Three of those tickets have been claimed, including one in February 2023 in Fort Worth. The other two winners are from Boerne and La Feria. One grand prize ticket remains unclaimed.

If you or someone you know has a gambling addiction, please call the National Council on Problem Gambling at 1-800-522-4700 to speak to a counselor. Help is also available via an online peer support forum at www.gamtalk.org, and additional resources can be found at NCPG website.