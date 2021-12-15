Austin

Texas Longhorns Football Player From Dallas Suspended, Accused of Revenge Porn

A Texas Longhorns football player from Dallas has been suspended from the team following accusations that he violated Oklahoma’s revenge porn law.

According to a report by KXAN in Austin, Ishmael Ibraheem, a freshman defensive back, is being charged in Payne County District Court with a misdemeanor of nonconsensual dissemination of private sexual images, according to the Stillwater News Press in Oklahoma.

The Stillwater Press in Oklahoma first reported that Oklahoma State University police accuse Ibraheem of sending sexually explicit content of an OSU student through social media.

Police say Ibraheem and the student had a prior sexual relationship.

Click here to read the full report from KXAN in Austin.

