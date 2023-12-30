Texas liquor stores will close over New Year's Eve, New Year's Day

The clock is ticking for Texans who want to ring in 2024 with a champagne toast, boozy martini, or hot toddy.

Liquor stores will close Saturday night at 9 p.m. and won’t reopen until 10 a.m. Tuesday, in accordance with a decades-old state alcohol law.

The Texas Alcoholic Beverage Code mandates liquor stores close on Sundays and holidays, including Thanksgiving Day, Christmas Day and New Year’s Day. Since New Year’s Eve and Day fall on Sunday and Monday respectively this year, that means liquor stores will be closed for 61 consecutive hours.

The Texas Legislature added Christmas Day to a decades-old ban of Sunday liquor sales in 1967, and Thanksgiving Day and New Year’s Day were tacked on in 1979, The Dallas Morning News previously reported.

