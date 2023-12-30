DallasNews.com

Texas liquor stores will close over New Year's Eve, New Year's Day

Liquor stores will close Saturday night at 9 p.m. and won’t reopen until Tuesday morning at 10 a.m., in accordance with a decades-old state alcohol law.

By Maggie Prosser - Dallas Morning News

Beth Ziegler, 51, browses the liquor selection at a Total Wine & More store in Dallas, Saturday, Dec. 17, 2022.(Elías Valverde II/The Dallas Morning News)
Elías Valverde II/The Dallas Morning News

The clock is ticking for Texans who want to ring in 2024 with a champagne toast, boozy martini, or hot toddy.

The Texas Alcoholic Beverage Code mandates liquor stores close on Sundays and holidays, including Thanksgiving Day, Christmas Day and New Year’s Day. Since New Year’s Eve and Day fall on Sunday and Monday respectively this year, that means liquor stores will be closed for 61 consecutive hours.

The Texas Legislature added Christmas Day to a decades-old ban of Sunday liquor sales in 1967, and Thanksgiving Day and New Year’s Day were tacked on in 1979, The Dallas Morning News previously reported.

