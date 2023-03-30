Texas Leaders React to Indictment of Former President Trump

Texas lawmakers are weighing in on the vote by a Manhattan grand jury to indict Donald Trump on charges involving payments made during the 2016 presidential campaign to silence claims of an extramarital sexual encounter.

It's the first-ever criminal case against a former U.S. president and a jolt to Trump's bid to retake the White House in 2024.

The indictment, confirmed Thursday by Joe Tacopina, a lawyer for Trump, and other people familiar with the matter who were not authorized to discuss sealed criminal charges, is an extraordinary development after years of investigations into his business, political and personal dealings. It is likely to galvanize critics who say Trump lied and cheated his way to the top and embolden supporters who feel the Republican is being unfairly targeted by a Democratic prosecutor.

Trump, who has denied any wrongdoing and has repeatedly attacked the investigation as politically motivated, was expected to surrender to authorities next week, according to a person familiar with the matter who was not authorized to discuss a matter that remained under seal.

In bringing the charges, the Manhattan district attorney, Alvin Bragg, is embracing an unusual case that had been investigated by two previous sets of prosecutors, both of which declined to take the politically explosive step of seeking Trump's indictment.

In the weeks leading up to the indictment, Trump railed about the investigation on social media and urged supporters to protest on his behalf, prompting tighter security around the Manhattan criminal courthouse.

Trump faces other potential legal perils as he seeks to reassert control of the Republican Party and stave off a slew of one-time allies who are seeking or are likely to oppose him for the presidential nomination.

The district attorney in Atlanta has for two years been investigating efforts by Trump and his allies to meddle in Georgia's 2020 vote count. And a U.S. Justice Department special counsel is investigating Trump's storage of classified documents at his Mar-a-Lago home in Florida and his efforts to reverse his election loss.

LAWMAKERS ACROSS TEXAS REACT ON SOCIAL MEDIA

See the latest social media posts from lawmakers across the state below.

The radical left has consistently weaponized our courts to silence conservative voices. The actions by the Soros-backed Democrat DA in NYC is the latest example of this abuse of power. I stand with President Trump! 🇺🇸 #Trump — Attorney General Ken Paxton (@KenPaxtonTX) March 30, 2023

The Democrat Party’s hatred for Donald Trump knows no bounds. The “substance” of this political persecution is utter garbage.



This is completely unprecedented and is a catastrophic escalation in the weaponization of the justice system. — Ted Cruz (@tedcruz) March 30, 2023

May justice be served, finally. https://t.co/Bub5IkfVYr — Joaquin Castro (@JoaquinCastrotx) March 30, 2023

Trump’s indictment reflect methods Stalin and his Communist Party used to destroy their political opponents.



"Show me the man and I’ll find you the crime"



Lavrentiy Beria

Stalin’s Secret Police Chief — Dustin Burrows (@Burrows4TX) March 30, 2023

Trump got indicted! @realDonaldTrump WILL BE the nominee. I’m starting to feel righteously angry about all this. Most will feel this way, as ultimate truth defends itself (I don’t know anything about this porn star stuff). Trump is a badass once again. Often voting is voting for… — Fmr TX Rep. Dwayne Bohac (@dwayne_bohac) March 30, 2023