Texas leaders, politicians react after ‘apparent assassination attempt' at Trump rally

Texas state leaders and politicians quickly took to social media to respond to Saturday's deadly shooting when Former President Donald Trump was removed from the stage just minutes into his rally in Pennsylvania.
The 2024 presidential candidate was speaking when popping sounds were heard. Video shows Trump reaching for the side of his face and crouching down with blood on the side of his head and ear. Secret Service agents then rushed to the stage, surrounded him, and quickly escorted him into a vehicle.
According to two senior law enforcement officials, Trump is expected to survive and is fine. The Secret Service later reported that later that an unidentified gunman fired shots, killing a spectator and critically injuring two others.
The alleged shooter is also dead, and it is unclear what the motive for the shooting is. NBC News reported that the FBI and the Secret Service are joining forces to investigate the incident as an assassination attempt.
President Joe Biden: 'There's no place in America for this kind of violence. It's sick. It's sick.'
President Joe Biden released a statement and addressed the nation Saturday evening after the shooting at a Trump rally left the former president bloodied.
"I have been briefed on the shooting at Donald Trump’s rally in Pennsylvania. I’m grateful to hear that he’s safe and doing well. I’m praying for him and his family and for all those who were at the rally, as we await further information. Jill and I are grateful to the Secret Service for getting him to safety. There’s no place for this kind of violence in America. We must unite as one nation to condemn it."
Vice President Kamala Harris
Statement by @VP: pic.twitter.com/MTw56dlvXb— Kirsten Allen (@KirstenAllen46) July 14, 2024
Former President Donald Trump
Hours after the chaotic shooting, Trump took to social media and claimed he had felt a bullet pierce his skin near his right ear.
"I want to thank The United States Secret Service, and all of Law Enforcement, for their rapid response on the shooting that just took place in Butler, Pennsylvania. Most importantly, I want to extend my condolences to the family of the person at the Rally who was killed, and also to the family of another person that was badly injured. It is incredible that such an act can take place in our Country. Nothing is known at this time about the shooter, who is now dead. I was shot with a bullet that pierced the upper part of my right ear. I knew immediately that something was wrong in that I heard a whizzing sound, shots, and immediately felt the bullet ripping through the skin. Much bleeding took place, so I realized then what was happening. GOD BLESS AMERICA!"
Trump's campaign and the Republican National Convention shared another statement Saturday night after the FBI announced that it is investigating the shooting as an assassination attempt.
"As was communicated earlier this evening, President Trump is doing well and grateful to law enforcement and first responders for their fast action. President Trump looks forward to joining you all in Milwaukee as we proceed with our convention to nominate him to serve as the 47th President of the United States. As our party's nominee, President Trump will continue to share his vision to Make America Great Again."
Texas Governor Greg Abbott
Red, White, and Blue.— Greg Abbott (@GregAbbott_TX) July 13, 2024
LEGEND. pic.twitter.com/VSSr8lstBi
They try to jail him.— Greg Abbott (@GregAbbott_TX) July 13, 2024
They try to kill him.
It will not work.
He is indomitable.
Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton
The world is evil. Praise God that President Trump was able to walk away on his own. Praying for complete healing and that this person is captured immediately.— Attorney General Ken Paxton (@KenPaxtonTX) July 13, 2024
Trump has you America! https://t.co/rGLqCzb1fu— Attorney General Ken Paxton (@KenPaxtonTX) July 13, 2024
Texas Republican Senator John Cornyn
Sending prayers for President Trump for a swift recovery. Thank you to the U.S. Secret Service for acting quickly to ensure his safety.— Senator John Cornyn (@JohnCornyn) July 13, 2024
Whoever is responsible must face swift justice. May we all pray for our country tonight.
Former President George W. Bush
Texas Republican Senator Ted Cruz
This is horrific & wrong & evil.— Ted Cruz (@tedcruz) July 13, 2024
Thank God he appears not to be seriously injured.
Heidi & I are lifting President Trump up in prayer right now. #PrayingForTrump https://t.co/XnmEUTt7YI
Extraordinary.— Ted Cruz (@tedcruz) July 13, 2024
God bless President Trump. pic.twitter.com/GEipCSwl6G
Former President Barack Obama
Former President Obama also shared a statement following the shooting at Trump's rally.
There is absolutely no place for political violence in our democracy. Although we don’t yet know exactly what happened, we should all be relieved that former President Trump wasn’t seriously hurt, and use this moment to recommit ourselves to civility and respect in our politics.…— Barack Obama (@BarackObama) July 13, 2024