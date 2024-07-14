Texas leaders, politicians react after ‘apparent assassination attempt' at Trump rally

Texas state leaders and politicians quickly took to social media to respond to Saturday's deadly shooting when Former President Donald Trump was removed from the stage just minutes into his rally in Pennsylvania.

The 2024 presidential candidate was speaking when popping sounds were heard. Video shows Trump reaching for the side of his face and crouching down with blood on the side of his head and ear. Secret Service agents then rushed to the stage, surrounded him, and quickly escorted him into a vehicle.

According to two senior law enforcement officials, Trump is expected to survive and is fine. The Secret Service later reported that later that an unidentified gunman fired shots, killing a spectator and critically injuring two others.

The alleged shooter is also dead, and it is unclear what the motive for the shooting is. NBC News reported that the FBI and the Secret Service are joining forces to investigate the incident as an assassination attempt.

President Joe Biden: 'There's no place in America for this kind of violence. It's sick. It's sick.'

President Joe Biden released a statement and addressed the nation Saturday evening after the shooting at a Trump rally left the former president bloodied.

"I have been briefed on the shooting at Donald Trump’s rally in Pennsylvania. I’m grateful to hear that he’s safe and doing well. I’m praying for him and his family and for all those who were at the rally, as we await further information. Jill and I are grateful to the Secret Service for getting him to safety. There’s no place for this kind of violence in America. We must unite as one nation to condemn it."

“There’s no place in America for this kind of violence,” President Joe Biden said. “It’s sick.”

Vice President Kamala Harris

Former President Donald Trump

Hours after the chaotic shooting, Trump took to social media and claimed he had felt a bullet pierce his skin near his right ear.

"I want to thank The United States Secret Service, and all of Law Enforcement, for their rapid response on the shooting that just took place in Butler, Pennsylvania. Most importantly, I want to extend my condolences to the family of the person at the Rally who was killed, and also to the family of another person that was badly injured. It is incredible that such an act can take place in our Country. Nothing is known at this time about the shooter, who is now dead. I was shot with a bullet that pierced the upper part of my right ear. I knew immediately that something was wrong in that I heard a whizzing sound, shots, and immediately felt the bullet ripping through the skin. Much bleeding took place, so I realized then what was happening. GOD BLESS AMERICA!"

Secret service rushed former President Donald Trump offstage after gunshots rang out at his campaign rally in Butler, Pennsylvania.

Trump's campaign and the Republican National Convention shared another statement Saturday night after the FBI announced that it is investigating the shooting as an assassination attempt.

"As was communicated earlier this evening, President Trump is doing well and grateful to law enforcement and first responders for their fast action. President Trump looks forward to joining you all in Milwaukee as we proceed with our convention to nominate him to serve as the 47th President of the United States. As our party's nominee, President Trump will continue to share his vision to Make America Great Again."

Texas Governor Greg Abbott

They try to jail him.

They try to kill him.

It will not work.

He is indomitable. — Greg Abbott (@GregAbbott_TX) July 13, 2024

Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton

The world is evil. Praise God that President Trump was able to walk away on his own. Praying for complete healing and that this person is captured immediately. — Attorney General Ken Paxton (@KenPaxtonTX) July 13, 2024

Trump has you America! https://t.co/rGLqCzb1fu — Attorney General Ken Paxton (@KenPaxtonTX) July 13, 2024

Texas Republican Senator John Cornyn

Sending prayers for President Trump for a swift recovery. Thank you to the U.S. Secret Service for acting quickly to ensure his safety.



Whoever is responsible must face swift justice. May we all pray for our country tonight. — Senator John Cornyn (@JohnCornyn) July 13, 2024

Former President George W. Bush

Laura and I are grateful that President Trump is safe following the cowardly attack on his life. And we commend the men and women of the Secret Service for their speedy response. George W. Bush

Texas Republican Senator Ted Cruz

This is horrific & wrong & evil.



Thank God he appears not to be seriously injured.



Heidi & I are lifting President Trump up in prayer right now. #PrayingForTrump https://t.co/XnmEUTt7YI — Ted Cruz (@tedcruz) July 13, 2024

Extraordinary.



God bless President Trump. pic.twitter.com/GEipCSwl6G — Ted Cruz (@tedcruz) July 13, 2024

Former President Barack Obama

Former President Obama also shared a statement following the shooting at Trump's rally.