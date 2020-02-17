15th Great Texas Warrant Round Up Underway; You Can Still Avoid Arrest

Law enforcement agencies and courts from more than 300 jurisdictions across Texas have announced a combined effort to host the 15th Great Texas Warrant Roundup.

The roundup is designed to target thousands of defendants with traffic, parking, city ordinance, penal code and higher-charge warrants from participating jurisdictions.

According to representatives from the City of Melissa, the roundup is believed to be the largest joint operation of its kind and arrests are expected to continue for several days.

Hundreds of thousands of notices were mailed statewide by participating entities, officials said.

Officials said that numerous counties, justices of the peace, constables and municipalities will participate in the roundup.

Individuals with outstanding warrants should contact the appropriate jurisdiction during the next two weeks to dispose of their cases voluntarily to avoid being arrest.

Local municipal courts can provide information about how to pay citations and avoid arrest during the warrant roundup.