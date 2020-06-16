College Football

Texas Kickoff Pushed Back a Day for Mississippi-Baylor

It's scheduled to be part of ESPN's Labor Day weekend opening schedule

The Texas Kickoff game between Mississippi and Baylor is moving back a day.

Game officials announced Monday it will be played on Sunday, Sept. 6 at Houston's NRG Stadium instead of that Saturday.

Both teams are led by new coaches, the Rebels' Lane Kiffin and the Bears' Dave Aranda. It's the fifth edition of the Texas Kickoff on the holiday weekend.

Kickoff time and network designation for the matchup haven't been announced.

It will be the second time in the last three years Ole Miss has opened the season in the kickoff game. It will be Baylor's first appearance.

