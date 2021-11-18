DallasNews.com

Texas Instruments Selects Sherman for Potential $30 Billion Semiconductor Chipmaking Campus

The site has the potential to house up to four semiconductor chip manufacturing plants

By Dom DiFurio and Natalie Walters

Texas Instruments Incorporated

Dallas-based Texas Instruments is betting big on American-made chips, with an ambitious plan to invest up to $30 billion to build as many as four new semiconductor fabrication plants in Sherman.

TI said Wednesday it will begin construction next year on the first two plants producing its 300-millimeter wafers used in everything from cars and trucks to industrial machinery. It estimates chip production will start by 2025.

Two additional plants could be added at the 4.7 million-square-foot site in Grayson County to meet future chip demand. The company said the plants could employ as many as 3,000 workers when complete.

Click here to read more from our media partners at The Dallas Morning News.

This article tagged under:

DallasNews.comsemiconductorsShermanTexas Instruments
