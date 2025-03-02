It was on March 2, 1836, when historians believe the original and five copies of the Texas Declaration of Independence were written and signed by 59 men at Washington-on-the-Brazos.

Texans now know the day as Texas Independence Day!

If you were looking to brush up on your Texas history or celebrate the holiday we've got you covered.

A BRIEF HISTORY OF THE TEXAS REVOLUTION

For the Texas history buffs, take the Texas Revolution quiz.

In 1821 Mexico owned a large portion of land that no one lived on. So empresarios were tasked with recruiting new people to settle the land.

Stephen F. Austin, an impresario, founded San Felipe de Austin as the central hub of Texas with 300 settlers.

Shortly after this program started, Antonio López de Santa Anna was elected the president of Mexico. The Texans didn't like this new head of government and whispers of independence started.

In 1835, Mexico sent troops to retrieve a cannon it had loaned Texan settlers in Gonzales. When troops arrived the Texans had a flag saying "Come and take it," starting the Texas Revolution.

Texas soldiers pushed back and took the Alamo. Santa Anna took 6,500 to reclaim the mission and fortress compound.

While this was happening, 59 men gathered at Washington-on-the-Brazos to declare Texas independent on March 2, 1836.

Four days later Santa Anna and his troops attacked the Alamo at daybreak and took it back in about an hour. Leading to another infamous Texas line, "Remember the Alamo."

The Texans retreated in the Runaway Scrape, where they burned their cities to the ground so the Mexican troops wouldn't find supplies along the route.

After several battles and massacres, Sam Houston was named commander-in-chief of a regular Texas Army.

Houston led his troops to San Jacinto where on April 21 he launched an attack, overwhelming Santa Anna's army.

Santa Anna was captured and forced to sign the Treaty of Velasco, acknowledging Texas as an independent nation on April 22.

WHERE TO CELEBRATE TEXAS INDEPENDENCE DAY

Texans love their state and there are a few big events planned to mark Texas Independence Day.

Cowboy Chow - Dallas

Cowboy Chow at the AT&T Discovery District in Dallas will celebrate Lone Star-style with a Texas-size celebration. It all starts at 11 a.m. on March 2, 2025.

The Nodding Donkey - Dallas

The Nodding Donkey at 2900 Thomas Avenue in Dallas will celebrate Texas Independence Day Sunday Funday from 12 p.m. to 4 p.m. on March 2, 2025.

Longhorn Jubilee - Dallas

Longhorn Ballroom is celebrating its 75th anniversary with an inaugural event on March 2, 2025, Texas Independence Day. Fort Worth rockers Toadies, Austin's The Band of Heathens and Bob Wills' Texas Playboys will take the stage Sunday. It all starts at 3 p.m.

Reunion Tower - Dallas

The stars at night are big and bright... but Reunion Tower will be even brighter on March 2, 2025. Dallas' iconic skyline will celebrate Texas Independence Day in lights from 6 p.m. to 11:59 p.m.

Landmark Bar & Kitchen - Fort Worth

The Landmark Bar & Kitchen in Fort Worth will host a parking lot party from 12 p.m. to 6 p.m. on Sunday, March 2, 2025. There will be live Texas country music, Texas BBQ, drink tents, vendors and a mechanical bull.

The Rail Yard - Paris

It's Sunday Funday at The Rail Yard in Paris from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Sunday, March 2. There will be live Texas music, Texas food, Texas yard games, Texas tattoos and so much more.

Grandscape - The Colony

Head to Grandscape for the fourth annual Texas Independence Day celebration on Sunday, March 2, 2025. From 4 p.m. to 8 p.m., the festivities end with a Texas Independence Day fireworks show. The event is free.