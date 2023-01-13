Texas House Speaker Says He's Open to Bringing Destination-Style Casinos Into the State

House Speaker Dade Phelan is open to bringing resort-style casinos to Texas.

In a brief interview with reporters on Thursday, the Beaumont Republican said he believes voters would approve the constitutional amendment needed to expand gambling in the state.

“What I don’t want to see is to walk into every convenience store and see 15 slot machines,” Phelan said. “I want to see destination-style casinos that are high quality and that create jobs and that improve the lifestyle of those communities.”

He described resorts equipped with golf courses, hotels and concert venues that are “major economic providers.”

Attempts to expand gambling in Texas have gone nowhere in past sessions, but the industry is gearing up for yet another strong push to bring gaming of some kind to one of the last major markets without it.

Phelan’s words of support signal the issue may be gaining ground, though other state leaders are more lukewarm.