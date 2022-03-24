Texas House Members Hold Press Conference Regarding Woman Scheduled to be Executed

A bipartisan group of Texas lawmakers will hold a press conference on Thursday at 9:30 a.m. at the Texas Capitol to discuss their support of clemency or a reprieve for Melissa Lucio.

According to officials, Lucio is scheduled to be executed on April 27, 2022.

Speakers will include Representatives Jeff Leach (R-Allen) and Joe Moody (D-El Paso), who co-chair the Texas House Criminal Justice Reform Caucus.

Leach and Moody were also recently appointed by Speaker Dade Phelan as Chair and Vice-Chair, respectively, of the Interim Study Committee on Criminal Justice Reform.

Officials said Leach and Moody will be joined by Texas State Representatives James White (R-Hillister), Lacey Hull (R-Houston), Senfronia Thompson (D-Houston), Dean of the Texas House, and Rafael Anchia (D-Dallas).

These members are among dozens of Texas legislators who have signed a letter to the Texas Board of Pardons and Paroles asking them to act in Lucio's case, officials said.

According to officials, the letter cites doubts about Lucio's guilt and the impact that her execution would have on her family and faith community.

Officials said the letter also cites Lucio's treatment compared to her husband and co-defendant, who received a four-year sentence.

Lucio is the first Latina sent to death row in Texas, officials said.