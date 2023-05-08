Texas House Committee Advances ‘Raise the Age' Bill on Select Rifles

In the wake of a mass shooting in Allen on Saturday that killed eight people and injured seven others, the Texas House Select Committee on Community Safety has voted to advance the raise-the-age bill.

House Bill 2744 was filed by Texas Rep. Tracy King (D-Batesville, District 80), whose district includes Uvalde, in February.

King's bill was read for the first time on March 13 and referred at that time to the Committee on Safety. It was scheduled for a public hearing on April 18 and left pending on April 19 until two days after the mass shooting in Allen.

On Monday, the committee voted 8-5 to advance the bill, making it eligible for a debate on the House floor.

Earlier in the day relatives of Uvalde victims urged Rep. Ryan Guillen (R-Rio Grande) to give the bill a vote before votes could no longer be voted out of committee. A similar bill in the Senate has not yet received a hearing.

“Shame on you. Shame on you as a father, a lawmaker, and as a human.”



"Shame on you. Shame on you as a father, a lawmaker, and as a human." Nikki Cross's message to Rep. Ryan Guillen. The HD-31 state rep chairs the Texas House committee where gun reform bills are currently stalled

The 33-year-old man who killed eight and injured seven in Allen used an AR-15 style rifle, the same type the 18-year-old gunman used in the Uvalde shooting last May that killed 19 children and two teachers.

The bill would make it illegal to intentionally or knowingly sell, rent, lease, or give or offer to sell, rent, lease, or give to a person younger than 21 years of age a semiautomatic rifle that is capable of accepting a detachable magazine and that has a caliber greater than .22.

To become a law the bill still has an uphill climb. It must first pass the Texas House and then be passed by the Texas Senate. It would then go to Gov. Greg Abbott to be signed or vetoed. According to the Texas Tribune, Abbott said previously he didn't believe raising the age would be constitutional and House Speaker Dade Phelan said he didn't think the bill had the votes to clear the House but that he wouldn't stand in the way of a debate.

The regular session of the 88th legislature ends May 29.