Texas House approves school choice bill after lengthy debate

In a seismic shift for Texas education that could have ramifications for decades, the state House signed off on a plan early Thursday to allow parents to use state dollars to pay for their children’s private school education.

According to a report from our media partners at The Dallas Morning News, the historic vote, which followed a marathon day of deliberations, represents a major win for Gov. Greg Abbott who made “school choice” a top legislative priority, arguing families need financial help out of public schools that fail to meet their kids’ needs.

“This is an extraordinary victory for the thousands of parents who have advocated for more choices when it comes to the education of their children,” Gov. Greg Abbott said in a news release.

But while the state’s GOP majority celebrated the initial approval of education savings accounts, or ESAs, many public school families, teachers, and Democratic lawmakers mourned the looming policy they fear will funnel money out of the campuses that serve the vast majority of Texas children.

Read the full story from our media partners at The Dallas Morning News.