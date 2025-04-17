DallasNews.com

Texas House approves school choice bill after lengthy debate

By The Dallas Morning News

NBC Universal, Inc.

In a seismic shift for Texas education that could have ramifications for decades, the state House signed off on a plan early Thursday to allow parents to use state dollars to pay for their children’s private school education.

According to a report from our media partners at The Dallas Morning News, the historic vote, which followed a marathon day of deliberations, represents a major win for Gov. Greg Abbott who made “school choice” a top legislative priority, arguing families need financial help out of public schools that fail to meet their kids’ needs.

Watch NBC 5 free wherever you are

Watch button  WATCH HERE

“This is an extraordinary victory for the thousands of parents who have advocated for more choices when it comes to the education of their children,” Gov. Greg Abbott said in a news release.

But while the state’s GOP majority celebrated the initial approval of education savings accounts, or ESAs, many public school families, teachers, and Democratic lawmakers mourned the looming policy they fear will funnel money out of the campuses that serve the vast majority of Texas children.

Get top local stories in DFW delivered to you every morning with NBC DFW's News Headlines newsletter.

Newsletter button  SIGN UP

Read the full story from our media partners at The Dallas Morning News.

This article tagged under:

DallasNews.comtexasSchools
Dashboard
Local Lone Star Politics Wake Up to Something Good Carter In The Classroom Texas News U.S. & World Weather Weather Connection Weather Alerts Traffic Sports Connection Investigations NBC 5 Responds Submit a consumer complaint Video Entertainment Texas Today NBC 5 TV Schedule Submit Photos or Videos Community
Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video TV Schedule Our Apps Contests Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us