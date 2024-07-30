Facebook

Texas secures historic $1.4 billion settlement with Meta over user privacy rights

The Texas lawsuit said Meta violated a state law prohibiting the capture or sale of a resident's biometric information, such as their face or fingerprint, without their consent

By Nadia Lathan | The Associated Press/Report for America

David Paul Morris/Bloomberg via Getty Images

Officials said Tuesday that Meta has agreed to a $1.4 billion settlement with Texas in a privacy lawsuit over allegations that the tech giant used users' biometric data without their permission.

Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton said the settlement is the largest secured by a single state. In 2021, a judge approved a $650 million settlement with the company, formerly known as Facebook, over similar allegations of users in Illinois.

“This historic settlement demonstrates our commitment to standing up to the world’s biggest technology companies and holding them accountable for breaking the law and violating Texans’ privacy rights,” Paxton, a Republican, said in a statement.

Meta said in a statement: “We are pleased to resolve this matter and look forward to exploring future opportunities to deepen our business investments in Texas, including potentially developing data centers.”

The 2022 Texas lawsuit said Meta violated a state law prohibiting the capture or sale of a resident's biometric information, such as their face or fingerprint, without their consent.

The company announced in 2021 that it was shutting down its face-recognition system and deleting the faceprints of more than 1 billion people amid growing concerns about the technology and its misuse by governments, police, and others.

At the time, more than a third of Facebook’s daily active users had opted in to have their faces recognized by the social network’s system. Facebook introduced facial recognition more than a decade earlier but gradually made it easier to opt out of the feature as it faced scrutiny from courts and regulators.

In 2019, Facebook stopped automatically recognizing people in photos and suggested that people “tag” them. Instead of making that the default, it asked users to choose whether to use its facial recognition feature.

Texas filed a similar lawsuit against Google in 2022. Paxton’s lawsuit says the search giant collected millions of biometric identifiers, including voiceprints and records of face geometry, through its products and services, such as Google Photos, Google Assistant, and Nest Hub Max. That lawsuit is still pending.

The $1.4 billion is unlikely to dent Meta’s business. The Menlo Park, California-based tech made a profit of $12.37 billion in the first three months of this year; Its revenue was $36.46 billion, an increase of 27% from a year earlier. Meta is scheduled to report its second-quarter earnings results on Wednesday.

Meta’s stock slipped $4.06 to $461.65 Tuesday, a decline of less than 1%.

