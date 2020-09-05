coronavirus

Texas Health Officials Report 4,456 New Coronavirus Cases

By The Associated Press

NBC 5 News

Health officials in Texas on Saturday reported 4,456 new coronavirus cases in the state and 177 additional deaths due to COVID-19, the illness caused by the virus.

There are a reported 635,315 total cases and 13,408 deaths, up from 630,829 cases and 13,231 deaths on Friday, according to the Texas Department of State Health Services. The true number of cases in Texas is likely higher because many people haven't been tested and studies suggest people can be infected and not feel sick.

The health department reported 83,625 estimated active cases and that an estimated 538,282 people have recovered.

For most people, the coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough that clear up in two to three weeks. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia, and be fatal.

For more detailed information about the state's coronavirus numbers, visit NBC 5's COVID-19 tracker here.

Copyright AP - Associated Press

