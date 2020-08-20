coronavirus

Texas Health Department Now Tracks Day Care Facilities With COVID-19 Cases

The DSHS breaks down coronavirus cases into county-by-county data

By Scott Friedman and Eva Parks

NBC 5 News

The Department of State Health Services is now posting the names of Texas day care facilities with COVID-19 cases on its website.

And for the first time, they are also providing a county-by-county breakdown.

New statistics released Thursday show about a quarter of all cases among day care children in Texas have been in the four major counties in North Texas.

Since March more than 280 children enrolled in North Texas day cares and 429 staff members have tested positive.

Two more infections in day care children were reported in Denton County in the last 48 hours.

Along with one additional case in Dallas County and another in Tarrant County.

Parents who want more information on specific daycare centers can go to this website can CLICK HERE to see all of the data.

