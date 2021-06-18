In an unprecedented move, Gov. Greg Abbott vetoed funding for the Texas Legislature on Friday, making good on a threat to withhold lawmakers’ pay after a walkout by Democrats sunk his priority elections bill.

“Texans don’t run from a legislative fight, and they don’t walk away from unfinished business,” the Republican governor wrote in a veto message, which was shared by his office. “Funding should not be provided for those who quit their job early, leaving their state with unfinished business and exposing taxpayers to higher costs for an additional legislative session.”

The dramatic action effectively chokes off pay for lawmakers, their staffers and a host of other legislative functions starting Sept. 1, when the state’s next two-year budget begins.

