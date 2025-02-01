Texas Gov. Abbott to deliver 2025 State of the State Address on Feb. 2

Texas Governor Greg Abbott has announced that his 2025 State of the State address will take place on Sunday, Feb. 2, at 5 p.m.

The speech will be broadcast live on Nexstar Media Group television stations across Texas and streamed online through local station websites, according to the governor's office.

During the address, Gov. Abbott will outline his priorities for the 89th Legislature, focusing on policies aimed at strengthening Texas’ economy, individual liberties, and national influence.

"Texas is the blueprint for America’s future," Abbott said in a news release on Jan. 27.

"This legislative session brings new opportunities to enhance our economic position and safeguard the freedoms that make Texas great. Working together, we will continue to build a stronger Texas for generations to come."

Look forward to outlining my priorities for the 89th Legislature TOMORROW at 5 PM CT.



Learn more and find a place to watch: https://t.co/BEMuboCe0j#TXSOTS25 pic.twitter.com/co9O47H1A8 — Gov. Greg Abbott (@GovAbbott) February 1, 2025

The speech will air on 15 Nexstar television stations serving 14 Texas media markets, including major cities like Dallas, Houston, Austin, and El Paso. Nexstar will also provide a live feed to other broadcasters as a public service.