Greg Abbott

Texas Gov. Abbott to deliver 2025 State of the State Address on Feb. 2

By De'Anthony Taylor

Greg Abbott, governor of Texas, during a meeting with Kemi Badenoch, UK business secretary, at Downing Street in London, UK, on Wednesday, March 13, 2024. The UK has signed a new trade pact with Texas, the second-largest state in the US, in an effort to boost cooperation in green energy, aerospace and advanced technologies. Photographer: Hollie Adams/Bloomberg via Getty Images
Getty Images

Texas Governor Greg Abbott has announced that his 2025 State of the State address will take place on Sunday, Feb. 2, at 5 p.m.

The speech will be broadcast live on Nexstar Media Group television stations across Texas and streamed online through local station websites, according to the governor's office.

During the address, Gov. Abbott will outline his priorities for the 89th Legislature, focusing on policies aimed at strengthening Texas’ economy, individual liberties, and national influence.

"Texas is the blueprint for America’s future," Abbott said in a news release on Jan. 27.

"This legislative session brings new opportunities to enhance our economic position and safeguard the freedoms that make Texas great. Working together, we will continue to build a stronger Texas for generations to come."

The speech will air on 15 Nexstar television stations serving 14 Texas media markets, including major cities like Dallas, Houston, Austin, and El Paso. Nexstar will also provide a live feed to other broadcasters as a public service.

