Texas Gas Pipeline Erupts in Flames After Cut by Contractor

The accident happened around 4:45 p.m.

A natural gas pipeline erupted in flames near Houston after it was accidentally cut Wednesday afternoon by a contractor, officials said.

The accident happened about 4:45 p.m. in the town of Mont Belvieu, about 30 miles east of Houston. No injuries or secondary damage was reported in the rupture and fire on the line owned by Lone Star NGL, company officials said.

The fire and efforts to bring it under control closed Texas 146, however, a Mont Belvieu spokesman said. Firefighters have the leak contained and are monitoring while flames burn themselves out, spokesman Brian Ligon said.

