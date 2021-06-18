Texas A&M Forest Service

Texas Forest Service Personnel Sent to Assist Other States With Wildfires

Twenty-five Texas A&M Forest Service members are currently helping battle wildfires in five states, Colorado, Arizona, Alaska, New Mexico and Florida.

With fire potential low in Texas due to recent rainfall, resources mobilized to assist other states during a time of need, the Texas A&M Forest Service said in a press release.

"We are glad to be in the position to assist other states," said Wes Moorehead, Texas A&M Forest Service Assistant Director. "Texas A&M Forest Service, however, remains dedicated to protecting Texas' citizens and natural resources from wildfire and all-hazard incidents, even as national activity increases."

The 25 Texas A&M Forest Service personnel sent to the other states include firefighters, engine support, prevention team members, aviation operations and support roles, the Forest Service said.

