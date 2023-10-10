Texas flags ordered to half-staff to honor the victims of the Israel-Hamas War

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott (R) has ordered state flags to be lowered as a sign of honor and respect for the more than 2,000 victims killed in the Israel-Hamas War.

The governor said all Texas flags on state buildings, facilities, and offices are ordered to half-staff immediately "to honor those who lost their lives during the heinous acts of war carried out against Israel and its people, which also killed Americans in Israel."

According to NBC News, so far more than 1,800 people have been confirmed to have been killed in Israel and in Gaza and the West Bank, with perhaps hundreds more lost. So far, more than 7,000 are believed to have been injured.

"The first lady and I extend our prayers of comfort to those affected by this devastating event," Abbott said in a statement.

The order does not impact individuals, businesses, or municipalities, though they, too, are encouraged to lower the flags to half-staff.

Flags can return to full-staff at sunset on Saturday, Oct. 14.