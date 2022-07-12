Strawberries are a summer classic but now may be a little harder to find in Texas.

The Texas A&M Agrilife Extension Office is reporting that after freezing temps this past winter and the extreme heat we are currently experiencing, many farmers are having a hard time growing the berries.

"The last couple of years we've had some issues with freezing temperatures in the early year, and it's knocked out flowers. It's burned back some of the plants, and so growers have had a little struggle there in most of our production in the north and east Texas areas were about average this year," said Dr. Russel Wallace, Texas A&M Agrilife Extension Office.

In South Texas, some growers reported this has been their shortest season on record.