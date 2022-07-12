strawberry shortage

Texas Extreme Weather Blamed for Strawberry Shortage

A sweet summer staple may be getting harder and harder to find due to weather extremes

Strawberries
Lisa Rathke/AP Photo

Strawberries are a summer classic but now may be a little harder to find in Texas.

The Texas A&M Agrilife Extension Office is reporting that after freezing temps this past winter and the extreme heat we are currently experiencing, many farmers are having a hard time growing the berries.

"The last couple of years we've had some issues with freezing temperatures in the early year, and it's knocked out flowers. It's burned back some of the plants, and so growers have had a little struggle there in most of our production in the north and east Texas areas were about average this year," said Dr. Russel Wallace, Texas A&M Agrilife Extension Office.

In South Texas, some growers reported this has been their shortest season on record.

Stay informed during the severe weather season with our local news and weather app. Download NBC 5 Dallas-Fort Worth for Apple or Android and pick your alerts.

Food Shortages in the U.S.

climate change Jun 22

We Could See Less Mustard on Shelves This Summer Due to Seed Shortage

sriracha Jun 9

Sriracha Hot Sauce Maker Warns of Shortage Lasting Through the Summer

This article tagged under:

strawberry shortageExtreme Weathertexas weather
Local Wake Up to Something Good Health Connection Carter In The Classroom Texas News U.S. & World Weather Weather Connection Weather Alerts Traffic Sports Connection Investigations NBC 5 Responds Submit a consumer complaint LX News Video Entertainment Texas Today Submit Photos or Videos Community
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters TV Schedule Cozi TV
Contact Us