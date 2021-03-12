Texas Expects Third-Largest COVID-19 Vaccine Shipment Next Week

With more than 800,000 doses expected, Texas will receive its third-largest vaccine shipment to date next week since vaccinations began last December.

The number is down from the 1 million doses received this past week, due to the drop in available Johnson & Johnson's vaccines. The state anticipates more of the J&J vaccine to become available as production increases.

The Texas Department of State Health will give 656,810 doses to at least 445 providers in 178 counties, with the remaining 200,000 doses granted by the federal government, passed on to pharmacy locations and federally-qualified health centers.

Much of the state will soon shift to focus on second doses in the upcoming week after federally-supported sites in Arlington, Dallas and Houston finish their three-week first dose cycle, and the state orders 578,320-second doses to arrive soon in addition to the 800,000 doses coming in for next week.

Individuals should be able to receive their second dose within six weeks of receiving the first.

After 1.4 million doses last week, Texas has given 7.6 million doses since beginning vaccinations in December. More than 5 million individuals have received the first dose, with fully vaccinated Texans totaling 2.7 million people.

One in three Texas seniors have been fully vaccinated and 55% have received their first dose.

In Texas, one in eight individuals at least 16 years old have been fully vaccinated.

The vaccine is currently only being administered to those who are part of Phase 1A and 1B, as outlined by the Texas Department of State Health Services. Those in Phase 1A are front-line healthcare workers or residents of long-term care facilities. Phase 1B includes those who are over the age of 65, or those over the age of 16 with a chronic medical condition that puts them at risk for severe illness.

On March 3, vaccine availability was expanded to include school and child care workers. On March 15, vaccine eligibility will be expanded to include Phase 1C which will be those aged between 50 and 64 years old.

Groups that will be in Phase 2 and Phase 3 are currently under consideration by state health officials. As more vaccines become available, officials expect to be able to substantially increase distribution. President Biden has said the vaccine should be available to all Americans by May 1.

Once vaccinated, people are expected to get some level of protection within a couple of weeks after the first shot, but full protection may not happen until a couple of weeks after the second shot. Even when fully vaccinated, it's still possible to become infected by the virus since the vaccine does not offer 100% protection.