Texas Ending Vehicle Title Waiver in April

The Texas Department of Motor Vehicles wants everyone to remember the temporary waiver for vehicle title and registration will end at midnight April 14.

The DMV is asking that those who took advantage of the waiver begin to make plans to pay overdue transactions.

The annual registrations were allowed to be postponed last year due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, but that waiver will soon expire.

“It is not necessary to wait until the deadline,” said TxDMV Executive Director Whitney Brewster, who recommended Texas get the past due bills taken care of now, if possible.

"The Texas Department of Motor Vehicles continued to offer registration renewal and other important services throughout the waiver period. Fortunately, many Texans are already in compliance with the requirements.”

There are three ways to renew a vehicle registration:

Online: Visit TxDMV.gov or www.Texas.gov. This is the quickest and least expensive way to renew. Save $1 if you renew online. Online renewal is available up to nine months past your registration expiration date.

Mail: Return the bottom portion of your registration renewal form, payment and other required information to your county tax assessor-collector.

In-Person: Visit the office of your county tax assessor-collector. In many counties, in-person renewal is also available at other locations, such as certain grocery stores. Contact your county tax office to check hours and locations.

Passing a vehicle inspection is required before renewing registration. Unless the vehicle is exempt from inspection requirements.

The expiring temporary waiver covers the following services:

Initial vehicle registration

Vehicle registration renewal

Vehicle titling

Renewal of permanent disabled parking placards

30-day temporary permits

The Texas Department of Motor Vehicles does not issue driver licenses or state ID cards. Texans should contact the Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS) at www.dps.texas.gov/driverlicense/ for these services.